CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids man is renovating historical former Four Star Theater, plans to open in 2023

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6Ziy_0cC8VLN600

A man is in the process of renovating a historical former movie theater that has sat vacant for over a decade, planning to have the building open and operating as a venue at some point in 2023.

The Four Star Theater originally opened on South Division Avenue in November of 1938. An article in The News-Palladium at the time of its opening said, "The theater will seat 900 with all seats on the lower floor. The architecture, interior design and furnishings are Swedish moderne."

Marcus Ringnalda began his journey with the building in 2015, when he toured it with another individual who was considering turning it into a church. When that fell through, he eventually began thinking about buying it himself.

"And then two years after that, in 2017, I bought this cool old building," he told FOX 17 Wednesday.

“There have been a lot of fun discoveries that are like, 'Wow, this still works.'”

In 2019, he started the Friends of Four Star 501.3c nonprofit to assist in the cleaning, renovating and fundraising efforts.

After the building was used as a movie house for several decades, it became a music venue, a night club and a youth center.

Unsure of what exactly he would do with the building at first, Ringnalda has decided to turn it into a venue.

"It started as just, you know, a real estate investment,” he explained Wednesday.

“This is really going to be built on partnerships. So even if it's kids looking for something to do after school, pushing a broom and a mop, and running a vacuum.”

Through a program run by the Burton Heights Business Association and the city's Corridor Improvement Authority , he has been able to invite groups of students in to help clean. All of the kids are paid $10 an hour via the collaborative program, which is funded by Fifth Third Bank.

“Meeting all those people is what really turned me onto this idea of a venue that can be community oriented,” Ringnalda said.

One of his most exciting discoveries inside the building so far?

“The marquee still lights up," Ringnalda said Wednesday.

"Despite that it's a home to a few dozen pigeons who have nests and homes there, it still works.”

He is now fundraising to continue pushing forward with the project, planning to have the space open to the public at some point in 2023.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
seattlepi.com

David Rockwell-Designed Civilian Hotel Opening in New York's Theater District, Hopes to Attract Broadway Stars and Fans

A new hotel is popping up in the heart of New York’s Theater District that’s inspired by and hopes to amplify Broadway. Civilian, from Sixty Collective hotelier Jason Pomeranc and designed by Tony-winning David Rockwell, has 27 stories and 203 rooms and is chock-full of theatrical memorabilia. More than 250 pieces of theater-centric art, including sketches, still photos, costumes and custom furnishings, are incorporated in the public spaces. Forty-one sconces feature sketches of Broadway houses by set designers such as Derek McLane, Es Devlin, Scott Pask, Tony Walton and Mimi Lien.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSNB Local4

Major renovations coming to The Grand Theatre

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Renovations to the Grand Theatre started on Tuesday. The theater was planned to undergo major improvements such replacing the light fixtures with LED lighting, upgrading the sound system, making the facility more ADA accessible and replacing the seats. The 1930′s era seats were installed in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
98.7 WFGR

A Change to the Grand Rapids Skyline

For well over a year, whenever you looked at the Grand Rapids skyline you'd see a crane sitting atop the Amway Grand Plaza hotel. Now, after a project that seemed like it was going to last forever -- the skyline is changing as the crane is being dismantled. It was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
mprnews.org

Photos: Renovated, expanded Capri Theater reopens in Minneapolis

The historic Capri Theater in north Minneapolis officially reopened Sunday. The nearly 100-year-old theater closed in 2019 for renovations and expansion. In addition to a restored auditorium and lobby, the updated building includes new classrooms, a tech center and an outdoor plaza. Ahead of the event, theater officials said the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#The Four Star Theater#The News Palladium#Swedish#Fifth Third Bank
fox2detroit.com

A history of Eloise as haunted attraction opens in historic former Westland psychiatric hospital

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eloise Asylum, Westland’s newest haunted attraction, opens Friday inside a building with a dark, eerie past. While the abandoned building has been known for allegedly being haunted in recent years, the walls of the old psychiatric hospital hold more than just ghosts. The history of Eloise, once a sprawling campus, dates back to the 1800s.
WESTLAND, MI
Daily Reporter

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Grand Theater Renovation

After long being a tenant elsewhere, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in 2015 purchased the building that is now its new home. Originally completed in 1931 as a vaudevillian theater, the building had sat idle on Wisconsin Avenue and 2nd Street for almost 20 years. Many of its features were showing their age. But, amazinlgy enough, its interior frescos, nickel-plated hardware, light fixtures and art-deco styling remained largely intact. Most importantly, its performance space was found, through extensive acoustical testing, to be ideal for concert performance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLive.com

Cedar Springs Brewing Co. to open Kusterer Brauhaus in Grand Rapids

Cedar Springs Brewing Co. to open Kusterer Brauhaus in Grand Rapids. Construction of the Kusterer Brauhaus, a German-inspired beer hall at 642 Bridge St. NW, in Grand Rapids, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The beer hall, which is being opened by the Cedar Springs Brewing Company, was originally supposed to open in mid-2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is now to open by the end of 2021 or early 2022. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Buy Image.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony's Bravo concert is this weekend, Guest Violinist Adrian Anantawan joins in to talk about this first Classical Concert of the year. He shares his story, playing with a prosthesis. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan's first 'Death Cafe' opens in Grand Rapids

Michigan's first one opened in Grand Rapids just in time for Halloween. The Mortals Cafe describes itself as a death themed coffee shop giving rise to Vietnamese coffee, worldly teas and inspired flavors with a side of conversation around our own mortality. The owner of the cafe, Abbey Hunter, says...
MICHIGAN STATE
kaxe.org

Live from the Historic Chief Theater

We are proud to announce a new concert series in Bemidji, Live from the Historic Chief Theater! Similar in concept to the CenterStage MN Concert series in Grand Rapids, we're partnering with the Chief Theater to present a series of shows throughout this fall and spring of 2022. We kicked...
THEATER & DANCE
103.3 WKFR

This Historic Grand Rapids Castle Is Actually a Dental Office

Well...this might be the most unique dental office I've ever seen. In the Facebook group, Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan someone going by the name of Steven M. shared a few photos of a castle in Grand Rapids. While I can't share the post in this article, you can see the original post here. I did, however, find the castle on Google Maps:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mysoutex.com

Former local honored with mural in Grand Rapids

A mural honoring the late Maurilia Ortiz Blakely will be dedicated Sept. 15 in an alleyway in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, part of the city’s celebration of Women’s History Month. This mural is the newest in the Women’s Way Initiative, a public art project which recognizes local women leaders, decorates downtown alleyways—and attracts people to the downtown area.
BEEVILLE, TX
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy