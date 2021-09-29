Just a little history: Separate communities in one town

When we think about Wake Forest in the 1920s, we have to keep remembering it was a small town that just had its first paved roads, a few streets like South White Street and the big national U.S. 1 that led to Raleigh, winding along North Main Street, around the Wake Forest College campus and then down South Main Street and Powell Road to the Neuse River. It was local resistance that kept the engineers from running it through the middle of the campus.