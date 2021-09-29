Wilkinson named CIT Officer of the Year twice
The Wake Forest Police Department recently named Officer First Class Rob Wilkinson as its 2020 Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year. A specialized law enforcement program, the CIT is a partnership between 17 Wake County law enforcement agencies, Wake County Human Services and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The initiative is designed to develop a more effective, compassionate and safer approach to interacting with people suffering from a mental illness or developmental disability crisis.wakeforestgazette.com
