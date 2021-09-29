Light of the Valley luncheon returns to invest in Wheeling kids

Wheeling, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – We all know it’s fun to stay at the YMCA.

But for many children, it’s not just a place to play basketball—it’s a home.

After taking 2020 off, one of the Wheeling YMCA’s biggest fundraisers of the year made a triumphant return.

And the focus was on appreciating both the activities they provide, and the people who put in the hours to make them happen.

Ziegenfelder chairman Lisa Allen was honored with the Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth Award.

The popsicle company is a big contributor to many of the Y’s youth activities locally.

Allen says service for others never goes unrewarded.

I believe that service is a gift. We get back much more than we ever give away, and I think service keeps us humble. At Ziegenfelder, we believe in service to the community, we take care of those in need and those who want to move forward in their lives. Lisa Allen, Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth award recipient

Steubenville native and major league baseball coach Rich Donnelly also spoke about the YMCA’s impact, and just how much it can connect a community.

The donations added up to more than 50 thousand dollars—an investment in our future and our children that will impact generations to come.

