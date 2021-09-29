CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight-week classes are registering at Bladen C.C.

By Bladen Journal
 7 days ago

DUBLIN — Eight-week fall semester classes are registering at Bladen Community College.

These will start on Oct. 14, and are available through the internet.

A release from the college says prospective students can “catch up on degree requirements, enhance your fall semester course load, focus on one class at a time, work from wherever you are, shortening your time to graduate and have flexibility to balance the demands of work and family.”

To get more information or register, contact the advising center on campus. The email is bccadvising@bladencc.edu; the phone number is 910-879-5584.

Bladen Journal

