Big Sur: New California budget includes $1 million for Garrapata State Park
BIG SUR — Gov. Gavin Newsom approved $1 million for Garrapata State Park as part of the state budget he signed earlier this month. The funding was included in budget trailer bill AB 170 and will provide funding for existing Garrapata State Park trails according to state Sen. John Laird’s office. The $1 million will go toward improving the park trail system for visitors, restoring sensitive habitats and protecting archaeological sites.www.montereyherald.com
Comments / 0