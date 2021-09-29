CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Big Sur: New California budget includes $1 million for Garrapata State Park

By Tom Wright
Monterey County Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SUR — Gov. Gavin Newsom approved $1 million for Garrapata State Park as part of the state budget he signed earlier this month. The funding was included in budget trailer bill AB 170 and will provide funding for existing Garrapata State Park trails according to state Sen. John Laird’s office. The $1 million will go toward improving the park trail system for visitors, restoring sensitive habitats and protecting archaeological sites.

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy