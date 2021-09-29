CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things We Learned From Liverpool's 5-1 Win Over Porto

By Damon Carr
 8 days ago

Star in the making

After Saturday's man of the match performance against Brentford, Curtis Jones once again stood out from the rest.

5th of January 2020. Derby game at Anfield in the FA Cup. Jones cut onto his right foot at the edge of Everton's penalty area and curled it into the top corner. Excitement seeped through fans at the potential of this young lad.

Still 20 years of age and Jones bosses a Champions League away game even though he's still the most inexperienced Liverpool player on the pitch. To control a game the way he did is exceptional but at such a young age too.

He didn't even score in a give goal game for Liverpool and yet still was head and shoulders above the rest. Curtis Jones is a star.

Don't PANic! Milner is here!

Uh oh! Your left back is injured. You're in trouble. Not again! You're CDM has got a sickness bug. What do ya do? It's all good. James Milner is here.

Whenever Klopp needs someone to rely on and cover for injuries, Milner is the guy. Klopp would have his house burgled and ring Milner before he rings 999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXltk_0cC8RHhM00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Last night he came into the right back position to cover Trent and looked like he'd been playing there all season. Setting the 2nd goal with a delightful cross, it felt like it was just Trent in disguise.

Best thing about Milner, like Peter Pan, he doesn't age. In 10 years time he will be still playing right back, left back and midfield within a week at a good level.

Sleeping on the left side

When you think of Liverpool's attacking threat, the main two players you think of is Salah and Trent. The right side. With Mane not being the level he can hit in last year or so and Robbo not really getting the headlines the way Trent does, It's easy to fall asleep on how good they really are.

As I said in my match prediction, I believed the left side would be the main go too for attacks. It certainly lived up to prediction. Porto's right back, Corona, will still be having nightmares next week about Mane and Robbo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzqh8_0cC8RHhM00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Both players forever found space on the left side to either cross it in or run into. This was down to how they play together. As a partnership, their understanding is just as good, if not better than their counterparts in Salah and Trent.

Last night, the link up was back to it's best. If they can continue in vein of form then defences around Europe will not want to come up against Liverpool.

Special Salah

I've ran out of superlatives for this guy. When Gerrard's statue is finally made, make sure you leave a space next to him for Mo Salah.

Since he has joined Liverpool, he has been the most consistent player in Europe. Even when our team struggled last season with injuries, it was Salah that dragged us through and got us into top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KrwM_0cC8RHhM00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

This season he has looked better than ever. He has looked slick. He has looked confident. He has looked unstoppable. Even when he doesn't mean to score, he somehow scores.

Forget top goalscorer. Forgot player of the year. Salah needs to be in the debate for Ballon D'or.

Never doubt the Reds

At the beginning of the season. I heard Liverpool's hit their peak. Liverpool are past it. Liverpool will finish 4th. Liverpool won't even get top four. Let me remind you that we had half a team for most of the season last year and still finished 3rd.

Let me remind you this team finished on 97 and 99 points in consecutive seasons, winning the league in 1. Let me remind you this team got back to back Champions League finals, again winning one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rpz4L_0cC8RHhM00
(Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Yet this team is always the outsiders. The underdogs. Why? Liverpool have just gone to decent Porto team, not PSG I know but a decent European team that are quality at home.

They have just gone there and smashed them for 5 without really going into third gear. City lose, United lose to Young Boys and Chelsea scrape past Zenit, yet Liverpool are the ones being doubted. Guess what? Liverpool sit top of the league and have full points in the Champions League. Keep doubting...

Sports
The Independent

PSG vs Man City: Five things we learned as Lionel Messi seals Champions League win

Messi still MessiAs if there was any doubt. Lionel Messi may have taken his time finding his feet at PSG but they dazzled here with a stunning first goal for the club. In truth he had been a peripheral figure for much of the game, with occasional glimpses of guile when picking the ball up in midfield but offering little goal threat and even less defensive cover for his right-back, Achraf Hakimi.But all of that was forgotten in a blur of movement as he dribbled in from the left and played a quick one-two with Kylian Mbappe before curling a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal: Five things we learned

Manchester United took all three points in their group game in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Although United went behind in the contest following Paco Alcacer's goal, this was quickly cancelled out by Alex Telles on the 60th-minute mark. The Red Devils piled on the pressure right till the end reaping their rewards as Jesse Lingard laid off Cristiano Ronaldo a yard off the right-hand post for United to pinch all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford defender Craig Cathcart thinks hire-and-fire policy for managers works for club

Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Robinson speaks out on his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has admitted he has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite being twice laid low by the virus.The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku, but just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

What the papers sayThomas Tuchel wants to head off Tottenham’s interest in Antonio Rudiger by having Chelsea offer the centre-back a new deal, according to the Express. The paper says the manager is pushing for a better offer to be made to the 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, following the Germany defender’s rejection of the Blues’ first offer.Rudiger’s international team-mate Bernd Leno‘s struggles at Arsenal could reportedly impact upon his future in international football. The 29-year-old has become the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper after the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Daily Star citing Fussball.News as reporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
