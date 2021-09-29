CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams Says There’s Only 1 Way To Stop Him

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has looked unstoppable so far this season, but he claims there’s actually one way opposing teams can slow him down. Adams, who was on the wrong end of a huge hit during this past Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, admit that teams could try to physically take him out of a game. However, that plan doesn’t always work. That means there’s only one more option on the table, but the All-Pro wideout won’t reveal how defenses can have success against him.

