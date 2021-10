Back to the scene of the crime where the Colorado Avalanche saw their contending season end in Las Vegas just over three months ago. A lot has transpired since then with several new faces added and the group begins to gear up for the 2021-22 season which hopefully delivers a better ending. But first, the Avalanche must get a six-game preseason slate out of the way and it began with this tilt back in the desert against the Vegas Golden Knights. The spirited affair went back and forth but eventually ended in a 4-3 victory for the Golden Knights.

