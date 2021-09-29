Through 3 games, Dolphins defense has gone from first to worst in this category
The first few defensive drives of the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday looked quite familiar by 2020 standards. A mixture of timely third-down stops and an interception returned for a touchdown to halt another promising Las Vegas possession. But by the time the dust settled, and players cleared the field of another thrilling game at Allegiant Stadium, the state of Miami's defense was one that didn't reflect last season.
