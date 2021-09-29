CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Squid Game’ is about to become Netflix’s biggest show ever

Netflix is known for keeping track of the popularity of their original series, with the successful 2020 drama 'Bridgerton' being at the top of the list.

You’ve probably seen images and videos about Netflix’s latest seriesSquid Game all over social media, however it seems the dystopian Korean show is more than just temporary hype.

Squid Game has a very particular storyline, following a group of unfortunate players with financial problems who end up competing in a series of intricate and dangerous games, to win a large amount of money, as the organizers promise it will change their life forever.

Netflix is known for keeping track of the popularity of their original series, with the successful 2020 drama Bridgerton being at the top of the list, after gaining 82 million streams from all over the world in the first 28 days since the official release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AO2l7_0cC8QZNP00






