CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWnwp_0cC8QVqV00
2021 Global Citizen Live - New York New York governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated.

A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections.

Health care institutions across New York this week began suspending workers who failed to meet a state deadline to get a COVID-19 shot. Statewide, about 92% of hospital and nursing home staff had received at least one dose as of the vaccine as of Wednesday morning, according to figures from Hochul's office.

New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers doesn't include a religious exemption, but because of legal challenges, courts have temporarily barred employers from enforcing the mandate against people with a sincerely held religious belief against vaccination.

During court arguments Wednesday, the judges with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan did not appear to be particularly impressed by an argument by Cameron Lee Atkinson, an attorney with We The Patriots USA Inc., a group challenging the state mandate, that Hochul's comments about God were discouraging health care employers from granting religious exemptions.

One of three judges on a panel said Atkinson's claim that Hochul is telling people “that God wants you to get the vaccine” was not the same as ordering employers to fire workers.

Earlier this week, Hochul, who is Roman Catholic, told a gathering of people at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn that God answered prayers and made scientists, doctors and researchers successfully develop the coronavirus vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated are the “smart ones," she said, and added that “you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are.”

Attorney Steven Wu, New York's deputy solicitor general, told the appeals court judges that the state is in “full compliance” with a temporary restraining order granted this month by U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd that prevents disciplinary action against health care workers who have sought a religious exemption.

Hurd is scheduled to rule by Oct. 12 on a request for a more permanent order.

The fact that Hurd's temporary order is already in place left the 2nd Circuit questioning Wednesday whether it needed to take action at all. It made no immediate rulings.

The state health department has set up an operations center to monitor health care staffing, and Hochul tweeted Wednesday that “zero health care facilities across the state have been reported closed.”

“Our 24/7 Operations Center is constantly monitoring developments and working with facilities to troubleshoot any issues,” she tweeted. “We stand ready to take additional action as needed.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Ex-Facebook employee asks lawmakers to step in. Will they?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Camera lights glare. Outrage thunders from elected representatives. A brave industry whistleblower stands alone and takes the oath behind a table ringed by a photographers’ mosh pit. The former Facebook product manager who has accused the social network giant of threatening children’s safety — and the...
INTERNET
KRMG

Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday approved one of the nation's strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game. The City Council voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Judge declines mass dismissal of cases from tainted drug lab

BOSTON — (AP) — Drug defendants whose cases have not yet been dismissed because of rampant misconduct at a Boston lab are not entitled to new trials unless they can prove that evidence specific to their cases was tainted, a judge ruled Wednesday. Tens of thousands of convictions have already...
BOSTON, MA
KRMG

Minnesota court denies Chauvin's request for public defender

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's request to have a public defender represent him as he appeals his murder conviction and sentence in the death of George Floyd. The state's high court said Chauvin has not established that he...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
KRMG

The Latest: LA OKs vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles leaders have voted to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. The sweeping measure requires the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms and a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state since September. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

AG hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general laid out his strategy Wednesday to champion his state's embattled abortion law in court, calling his office the “last line of defense" for the measure that would block a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his first...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Healthcare Workers#Ap#Democrat#We The Patriots Usa Inc#Roman Catholic
KRMG

Governors send border plan to the White House

Mission, Texas — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is one of ten Republican governors who traveled to the border Wednesday to announce a new border security push. Gov. Stitt was at a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott to unveil a 10-point border security plan. One request is...
MISSION, TX
KRMG

Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Another in Kentucky is replacing two outdoor tracks — all of this funded by the billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief Congress sent to schools this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Lawyer charged in Durham probe demands more info about case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorneys for a cybersecurity lawyer charged in a special counsel's probe into the Trump-Russia investigation asked federal prosecutors Wednesday to provide more information about the indictment, calling the allegations vague, ill-defined and confusing. The motion by attorneys for Michael Sussmann previews the lines of attack they...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

US poised to sue contractors who don't report cyber breaches

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department is poised to sue government contractors and other companies who receive U.S. government grants if they fail to report breaches of their computer systems or misrepresent their cybersecurity practices, the department's No. 2 official said Wednesday. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KRMG

Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donna Weiner looks at Medicare's prescription drug program from two different points of view. As a participant, she wants to pay less for her medicines, which cost her about $6,000 a year. As a retired accountant who spent 50 years handling the books for companies, she sees a way to get there.
HEALTH
KRMG

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt visits US-Mexico border with 10 other governors

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday with ten other Republican governors. The group was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), who said in the last eight months since the White House rescinded policies of the previous administration, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking has exploded and is seeping into all areas of the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Public Service Loan Forgiveness program gets major overhaul

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced major changes to a federal student loan forgiveness program for public service workers, a move that could alleviate debt to more than 550,000 borrowers. Through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the government forgives remaining federal student loan debt for...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Wife of Haiti's slain president meets with judge amid probe

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president, traveled to her homeland to answer questions behind closed doors on Wednesday from a judge overseeing the murder case. Surrounded by heavy security, Moïse waved to supporters who yelled “Justice!” and entered the courthouse in the capital...
POLITICS
KRMG

Hospital system denying transplants to unvaccinated patients

A Colorado hospital system confirmed Tuesday that it is denying transplants to people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 “in almost all situations,” saying that the vaccine makes it more likely that a transplant will be successful, according to The Denver Post. The hospital system’s practice came to light Tuesday...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRMG

1st trial in college admissions bribe scheme to head to jury

BOSTON — (AP) — Two wealthy parents who are the first to stand trial in the college admissions bribery scandal used lies and money to steal coveted spots at prestigious schools their kids couldn't secure on their own, a prosecutor said Wednesday before jurors decide if the men are guilty.
COLLEGES
KRMG

City in Michigan urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

DETROIT — (AP) — Michigan on Wednesday urged residents of Benton Harbor to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking, a major shift in response to the city's elevated levels of lead. The state recently said it would distribute free water and filters in the southwestern Michigan city. But...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy