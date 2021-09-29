Market by Macy’s sets Flower Mound opening date

Flower Mound residents have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mad For Chicken for months and showed up to support their Grand Opening a few weeks ago with huge numbers! So, what is it about this new restaurant that has everyone so excited? If we had to guess, it’s their reputation of their double-fried Korean-inspired chicken wings. That double-fry method creates a perfectly crunchy exterior with an extremely tender and flavorful interior. Combine it with any of their signature sauces and that’s a winning combination in our book!

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO