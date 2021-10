HOUGHTON, Mich. - Michigan Tech junior Clayton Sayen has been named GLIAC Men's Cross Country Player of the week the conference office announced on Tuesday (Sept. 28). Sayen (Houghton, Michigan) led Michigan Tech cross country with a first-place individual finish at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday afternoon at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Sayen turned in a winning time of 25:17.7 in the Joe Rider Men's Maroon 8K race, edging Wayne State's Ransom Allen (25:22.5) and Zac Truman (25:41.3) for the top spot on the podium. It was the first victory of the season for Sayen, who trimmed his time by 40 seconds since the Huskies last ran the same event in the fall of 2019.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO