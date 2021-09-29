CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals announce starting lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Milwaukee

By Gregg Palermo
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCvHo_0cC8PszJ00

ST. LOUIS- For the first time in a while, the St. Louis Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth with more than a few games left to spare. The luxury allows the team to rest players and set up a pitching staff just the way it wants heading into next Wednesday’s Wild Card playoff game against either Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The team also has a franchise-record 17 game winning streak on the line, even though that in and of itself isn’t the most important factor in play. After Mike Shildt’s club had clinched Tuesday night, he said the team would put its best foot forward in the remaining games, but that players would get a rest too.

So here’s the lineup which will be trotted out at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

  1. Lars Nootbaar (L) LF
  2. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
  3. Dylan Carlson (S) RF
  4. Matt Carpenter (L) 3B
  5. Harrison Bader (R) CF
  6. Paul DeJong (R) SS
  7. Jose Rondon (R) 2B
  8. Andrew Knizner (R) C
  9. Miles Mikolas (R) P

Shildt said Wednesday that Yadier Molina would get a few days off as he works back from shoulder stiffness, and that Edmundo Sosa, who was hit in the hand in the Chicago series, was making progress and would start taking swings with a bat after playing catch Tuesday. Expect to see Jose Rondon working his way around the infield over the next few days.

Shildt said the team would be talking to Adam Wainwright about the possibility of pitching again before the end of the season, with all signs pointing to him starting Wednesday’s wild card game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

