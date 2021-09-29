Materials, health startups take center stage at Berkeley SkyDeck demo day

San Francisco-based SaaS solution Jotform launched a new brand after reaching its 15th year in business and crossing 10 million users. Jotform rebranded with this vision: “Powerful forms get it done.” Jotform has always positioned itself as the “Easiest Online Form Builder,” but today it’s much more than that. Its updated tagline and brand are a reflection of its growth as a company. Additionally, Jotform has lowercased the “f” in its name to enhance readability, and kept its iconic pencil icon, aiming to make it simpler and more memorable. The refreshed pencil is flexible and colorful, emphasizing Jotform’s variety of users, use cases, and features. The pencil’s elements also represent Jotform’s questions and data. Jotform believes that the right form can make all the difference. With this productivity tool, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more. Jotform is a must-have for any industry or organization and offers plans ranging from free to Enterprise. Be sure to check out Jotform’s new branding, story, and powerful forms today. P.S. If you’re in San Francisco proper, keep an eye out for the dozens of billboards around the city showcasing the new brand.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO