Berkeley, CA

Materials, health startups take center stage at Berkeley SkyDeck demo day

By Sara Bloomberg
San Francisco Business Times
 7 days ago
Eighteen early-stage startups pitched their ideas Tuesday during UC Berkeley SkyDeck’s biannual demo day, capping the accelerator’s six month-long program that provides founders with $105,000 in funding and access to advisers and mentors. Some founders presented from SkyDeck's facilities in-person but the event was broadcast virtually for the third time...

