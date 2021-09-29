Burbank Safe Homeless Storage and Help Center to Provide Various Services for the Burbank Homeless Community
The Burbank Safe Storage and Help Center (SAFE) will soon provide personal storage and other useful services to the Burbank homeless community. The facility aligns with strategy one of the City’s three-year Homelessness Plan for 2018-2021, which includes seven methods to combat homelessness in Burbank. This first approach on the list is devoted to “Developing Storage Facilities and Transportation” where homeless individuals can keep their personal belongings.myburbank.com
