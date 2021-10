Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced that it has commenced an offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock. INDUS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance its acquisition and development pipeline and for other corporate purposes.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO