HENRY COSLET SR.
Henry H. Coslet Sr., 94, of rural Marshall, died Wednesday, September 29, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Dr. Mike Parris officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Big Bend Retreat and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.www.kmmo.com
