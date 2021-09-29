Sports Thoughts

The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are entrenched in battle in The Swamp, and I share my halftime thoughts here. Despite some unfavorable field positions in the first half, this group played much better than many would have expected. They struggled to get Florida off the field on third down, but they had success slowing down Jones and the option attack. Tennessee's offense will have to sustain more drives in the second half, but this group has swarmed to the football the entire half. The secondary needs to catch in on some opportunities they have had and the linebackers need to get home on some delayed stunts to continue this success. I don't think anyone thought the Vols would hold the Gators to just 17 in the first half, and given the fact they have had their backs against the wall with short fields makes it even more impressive. Tennessee is winning the turnover battle and has missed opportunities to have won it significantly in the first half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO