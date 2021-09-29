Man sentenced to minimum of 89 months in prison for larceny, being a habitual felon
SALISBURY — A habitual felon will serve several years in prison following a trial this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court. John Paul Blackwell Jr. was convicted of felony larceny and being a habitual felon, according to a news release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Blackwell, 38, to a minimum of 89 months (7.41 years) in prison and a maximum of 119 months (9.91 years) in prison.salisburypost.com
