CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Alligator Lured from Residential Pond with Raw Chicken Trap

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gator was released onto a piece of property owned by a doctor of animal physiology, where it will remain "away from humans."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
10NEWS

Video shows massive alligator swallow another gator

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — As Floridians, we're pretty used to seeing alligators. But something you don't see every day is an alligator eating another gator like a snack. It reportedly happened in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and one man caught it all on camera. Video shows the massive reptile...
ANIMALS
WTVC

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell at Georgia home as opossum watches

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Here's something you don't see every day -- a bobcat attacking a Ring doorbell camera as an opossum looks on. Mother nature, you always keep us on our toes with the unexpected. This happened in Kennesaw, Georgia. The homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Saginaw News

Michigan dog who chewed off own leg garners public support, donations as search begins for rehab shelter

SAGINAW, MI — Nearly a month after gnawing off her own leg to free herself from a painful entanglement, a Saginaw dog is getting a new lease on life. Now the property of Saginaw County, the resilient pooch named Bella has put on weight and is walking on her remaining legs as her new caretakers search for a rehabilitation shelter for traumatized dogs.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
WTVC

Massive gator living in Georgia swamp since WWII dies

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. -- A massive alligator that scientists believe was alive during World war II has died. Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced Okefenokee Joe passed away from old age. Joe was 11.5 feet long and weighed over 400 pounds. The lab had been watching his movement in the Okefenokee...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Lured#Gator#Chickens#Residential Pond#Dnr
Columbus Telegram

Watch Now: Illinois man snags 750-pound alligator

WARRENSBURG — Keen hunter and professional Warrensburg-based taxidermist Jordan Hackl has lived that line from the movie "Jaws:" "You’re going to need a bigger boat." Hackl’s titanic battle with nature came not with a great white shark but a monstrous, more than 750-pound alligator that measured 13.5 feet long. He caught it on a rod and line and, no doubt much to the relief of Warrensburg residents, was nowhere near home at the time.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Herald

A 4-legged hero: This black lab in Florida fights alligator to save beloved ducks

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Misti Roberts says she knew her dog was loving, but she didn't realize the animal was brave enough to take on an alligator. The Walton County resident, who lives along Lake Powell by the border with Panama City Beach, said it was on Sept. 13 that her 8-year-old black lab named Beauty fought off a more than 8-foot alligator to save three ducks that also are part of the Roberts family.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

16-Year-Old Surfer Bitten By Shark In Florida, Encounter Caught On Video

A 16-year-old surfer’s encounter with a shark and its subsequent attack last week near Daytona, Florida, was caught on camera. The video showed Doyle Nielson paddling on his board at New Smyrna Beach when a shark rushed towards him and bit him on his right arm. During the incident, two sharks were seen darting through the same wave with surfers just feet away at Ponce Inlet near the beach.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

Alligator captured in trash can by brave US Army vet in wild video

One minute he was your average Florida man, the next his “protect at all costs” daddy instincts kicked in — and he was a neighborhood hero. A US Army veteran in the Sunshine State displayed nerves of steel after using a garbage can to capture a problem alligator that was lurking outside his house. An Instagram video of the hero’s improvised reptile wrangling is going viral on social media.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
590K+
Followers
63K+
Post
632M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy