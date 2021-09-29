CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Washington Huskies

By Pat Rooney
Cover picture for the articleBROADCAST: TV/Stream — Pac-12 Networks. RECORDS: Washington 2-4-2, 0-0-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 5-3-1, 0-0-1. KEY PLAYERS: Washington — M Jessika Cowart, R-Sr., two goals; F Summer Yates, Sr., two goals; M Ameera Hussen, R-Sr., one goal, one assist; G Olivia Sekany, R-Sr., .667 save percentage, 1.39 goals-against average. Colorado — M Shanade Hopcroft, Sr., three goals, four assists; F Shyra James, So., three goals, two assists; M Allie Palangi, Jr., three goals, two assists; M Rachel Rosen, So., two goals, three assists; D Hannah Sharts, Sr., one goal, three assists; G Dani Hansen, Jr., .697 save percentage, 1.28 goals-against average.

