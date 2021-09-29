CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Washington Huskies

Keene State Women’s Soccer coach Sarah Testo received her first career win as the Owl’s won their first game of the 2021 season. It was Owls vs. Owls at Dr. Ron Butcher Field Thursday evening on September 16, as Keene State took on Westfield State in a close match with Keene’s Owls coming out on top. Westfield was first on the board with a close-range goal 20 minutes into the game. However, not even a minute passed by before sophomore forward Maya Baker tied the game with a goal assisted by junior midfielder Kayleigh Marshall. This was Baker’s first goal of the season.

KEENE, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO