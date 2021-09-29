Patriots-Buccaneers practice report: Rob Gronkowski out, Kyle Van Noy limited Wednesday

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said it took him a while to readjust to playing football again after coming out of retirement. “You’ve got to relearn the speed of the game,” Gronkowski said, via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “That was huge. The first couple plays, I’m like, oh man, these guys are fast – way faster than I remember. As you adjust more and more, going out to practice more and more, you start getting it back. It definitely was a humbling experience.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO