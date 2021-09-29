CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Buccaneers practice report: Rob Gronkowski out, Kyle Van Noy limited Wednesday

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots expect to face former tight end Rob Gronkowski during Sunday’s primetime showdown against the Bucs, but for now, he’s staying off the field. Gronkowski was listed as a non-participant on Tampa Bay’s initial practice report Wednesday due to hurt ribs. The injury knocked him out of the Bucs’ road loss last weekend at the Rams. Meanwhile the Patriots were down running back James White, who has been lost for the year after suffering a subluxation of his right hip on Sunday. Seven other players were limited in New England.

