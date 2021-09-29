CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

Briggs Swift Cunningham, III, 89

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated at 400 N. 4th St., there will be a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Available for both dine-in and carryout. At the home of Elspeth Cobb, 2445 Goggin Lane, Danville. Cobb will present the program “The Green Witch” featuring various herbs, their history and uses. The design will be a miniature H, W, D=5” or less, and horticulture will be a herb container plant or any worthy specimen. The rain date for this event is Oct. 13. Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. For more information about the club and its activities, see Garden Club of Danville, KY on Facebook.

