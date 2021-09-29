Union County Schools and Public Health sign agreement of understanding regarding COVID protocols
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Health and Union County Public Schools have agreed to a memorandum of understanding regarding the process of identifying and excluding students and staff who test positive or are a close contact of COVID-19. The agreement comes after Union County Public Health sent a letter demanding that the school district began following COVID-19 protocols or legal actions could be taken.www.wbtv.com
Comments / 0