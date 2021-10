GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old student arrested last week for making threats to schools on social media is now released from jail after a hearing Friday. A judge ruled that Williams is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community and that he can be released to his mother's custody. His attorney argued in the hearing that Williams' originally $250,000 bond was too much.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO