It took longer than anyone thought it should’ve. It came only after mountains of public pressure. It was the most obvious decision. But finally, Bears coach Matt Nagy saw what everyone else has been seeing for months and made the move to Justin Fields as his permanent starting quarterback. From the day Fields reported to Halas Hall as the No. 11 overall pick, he has been building his counterargument to Nagy’s plan of keeping him on the bench until 2022.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO