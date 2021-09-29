CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Reunited again: The story of three Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplains

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE - You may have heard the phrase, “It’s a small Air Force.” For Chaplains Maj. Daniel “Shane” Walker, Maj. Glen “JR” Harris and Maj. James “Godfather” Galyon, this saying rings true, and for the betterment of both the U.S. Air Force and our Chaplain Corps. They currently serve together as staff chaplains and instructors at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College (AFCCC).

