EA Drainage and Cointment reach a deal
Moments ago President Clint Cointment and select members of East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 (the District) announced an agreement in principle, 12 months in duration, whereby Cointment would retain his authority over drainage works on the east bank of Ascension Parish. Negotiations resumed yesterday with a deal being reached Tuesday night. It comes after Chairman Dempsey Lambert’s letter, sent Thursday, notifying Cointment of the District’s intention to terminate the existing agreement whereby the parish president wields authority.pelicanpostonline.com
