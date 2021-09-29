UMass Amherst students say university reacted late to racist email sent to black students
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has hired outside help to help track down the source of a racist email that was sent to multiple black student organizations at the university. Some students say the administration reacted too late to find out who sent racist emails. The firm UMass hired, Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics, specializes in cyber security, and will assist in the investigation into this attack on the campus community.www.wwlp.com
