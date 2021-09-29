VMworld Keynote: Best Practices for Public and Private Cloud Implementations

Even if you outsource, these are the digital marketing stats and data-driven marketing examples you need to know for your practice. Data is your friend when it comes to marketing. Without it, you’re bound to waste a ton of time and money. If you’re going to spend the valuable resources of your time and money on marketing, you want to make sure it pays off. Unfortunately, not everyone knows how to measure its success and what each metric is telling them, so they don’t know where improvements need to be made. Here are three examples of data-driven marketing examples and the subsequent data that comes from them.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO