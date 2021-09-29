VMworld Keynote: Best Practices for Public and Private Cloud Implementations
The partnership between people and machines will deliver transformative solutions as it becomes deeper, richer and more immersive than ever before. Embracing these transformative solutions will spur innovation and unlock new revenue streams for forward-looking organizations. I believe we will be able to surpass our current limitations and open up our lives to new possibilities. Learn how in my VMworld 2021 Solution Keynote, “Best Practices in Transformation Driven by a Team of Experts.”blogs.vmware.com
