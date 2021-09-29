CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: Rams' Matthew Stafford 'a freak show at that position'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with an 82.6 total QBR. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season offers fans the much-anticipated Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New England Patriots showdown but also a clash between a pair of unbeaten clubs when the Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Detroit Lions starting quarterback and current Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford is arguably playing the best football of his pro career under head coach Sean McVay and will unquestionably exit September a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate following the first three games of his Los Angeles tenure. Count Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury among those who've noticed Stafford's excellence since Sept. 12.

According to ESPN stats, Stafford leads the NFL with an 82.6 total QBR, is second with a passer rating of 129.8 and tied for second with nine touchdown passes, and is fifth with 942 passing yards. Additionally, he's averaging one sack taken per contest, which says plenty about the protection he received as he guided the Rams to three consecutive victories.

Matthew Stafford
