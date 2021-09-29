CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAKE OUT PASTA DINNER

By Jim Hanley
mybackyardnews.com
 9 days ago

Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St, Attleboro will be serving up another take-out dinner on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We will be cooking a homemade meatball and spaghetti dinner with tossed salad, garlic bread and a homemade dessert. Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6.

