Happy in Disguise: Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

wncw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcrastination is often the yin to the yang of creativity, a kind of stumbling block that can at times derail the work of making art. Artists can procrastinate just like you and I do when it comes to getting on with whatever hard things are in front of us, which is kind of comforting. Knowing that Jim Lauderdale, for example, has often finished writing songs while in a recording session should give all of us some room to forgive ourselves for not studying for that final exam or for not doing our taxes until the last minute.

Albany Herald

CURTIS HONEYCUTT: In celebration of cardigan season

If Mr. Rogers has taught us anything, it’s that men can wear cardigans. I know, I know ... Mr. Rogers has given us much more than mere sartorial advice. However, when fall weather rolls around, I can’t help but think of how well Rogers wore his after-work zip-up sweaters. As...
BEAUTY & FASHION
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights to BMG in Blockbuster Deal

The company has acquired Turner's artist’s share of recordings, her writer’s share of publishing and neighboring rights, as well as her name, image and likeness. Eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer Tina Turner has sold a sizable portfolio of music rights from her solo career to BMG, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 5).
MUSIC
AL.com

Amanda Walker: For the love of autumn

This week’s cooler air has been refreshing after a long Alabama summer…a summer that is likely not through. These first dips in temps are just teases. We know Southern summers linger late into October some years. Summer often won’t leave until ushered out by an early frost or chased away by the chilling ghosts of Halloween.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her extensive back catalogue in a deal with music publishing giant BMG.The body of work, which includes hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me” were sold for an undisclosed fee along with the rights to her name, image and likeness.It is the largest deal negotiated with a single artist in the publisher’s history.The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the latest in a number of prominent artists to sign lucrative rights deals.Last year, Bob Dylan announced he was selling the rights to his...
MUSIC
wkar.org

Amanda's Choice

The regulars from Copenhagen are back at Andersen's seaside hotel, including Amanda Madsen. However, after last summer’s events, Fie awaits her arrival with mixed emotions.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Jesus Music’ Review: Skimming 50 Years, a Christian Music Doc Chooses Its Controversies Carefully

“The Jesus Music,” a film about the Christian music scene that earned more than half a million dollars over its opening weekend, is about as friendly and far removed from being an expose as a documentary can get, but that doesn’t mean the filmmakers want fans to think they’re getting anything but unvarnished truth. So the opening moments feature some of the movie’s primary participants — including Kirk Franklin, the three former members of DC Talk, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (the last two of whom are also among its executive producers) — sitting down for their interviews with...
MOVIES
wncw.org

New Tunes at Two Monday 10/4: The Allergies – Promised Land

Get your groove on with another great mix of funk, Motown, and hip-hop from this fun UK collective. As Rough Guide writes, this is another “day-glo blast of super positive sampledelia that'll have you smiling from ear to ear. Built from scratch during lockdown, each song offers up a world to lose yourself in, free from any and all dark clouds. It's their Promised Land, and everyone is welcome to bask in the sunshine.”
MUSIC
wncw.org

WordStage on WNCW: Donna Washington -- Two Monks Walk

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationships stories to spine tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters and other venues around the world including Canada , Peru , Argentina and Hong Kong . During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Review: Sean Rowe's voice brings power to compelling new set

“The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights" by Sean Rowe (Fluff & Gravy Records)Singer-songwriter Sean Rowe's big voice is part of the reason his new album has heft, but it's not the only one.His resonant baritone is matched on “The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights” with powerful, well-made songs that range from somber to soaring. Taken together, the album builds on the promise of earlier work, including “To Leave Something Behind," a song that got Rowe noticed when it was featured in Ben Affleck s 2016 film, “The Accountant."The new album opens with “What Are We Now" a mellow but muscular...
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at the Cubby Bear

There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically, anyone who would get him out of Virginia and behind drums for the rest of his life. He stages, in his family’s ...
CHICAGO, IL

