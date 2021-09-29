CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith four touchdowns in three games for the Bolts, it's safe to say Mike Williams is thriving in the Chargers offense this year. Williams had a career-high 122 receiving yards in Kansas City last week and has scored 26 points so far this year (most for an AFC non-kicker). Take...

Why Mike Williams Is Thriving In New Chargers Offense

Through two weeks of the NFL season, we can finally begin to make observations and start to see how each team has changed from the previous season. The Los Angeles Chargers were a team I had many questions about heading into 2021 for numerous reasons—the first being that this was the debut season under new head coach Brandon Staley, who was hired after just one season of coordinating experience where he led the Los Angeles Rams defense to an elite season in 2020. I was also excited to see how young sensation Justin Herbert looked heading into his sophomore year with all kinds of expectations and pressure while playing in a completely new offensive scheme with a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator (Joe Lombardi).
Chargers' Mike Williams: Emerges as top option

Williams caught seven of his nine targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Chiefs. We might be in the midst of an all-time "contract year" season. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has one season with 10-plus touchdowns (2018) and one year with 1,000-plus receiving yards (2019), but it's fair to say the big-bodied target hasn't put it all together, never catching more than 50 passes in a given campaign. At this point, any reservations regarding Williams' talent have dissipated, as he clearly has emerged as a key threat in the red zone for quarterback Justin Herbert. Through three games this season, Williams has four touchdowns, all of which have occurred within the aforementioned area of the field. If Sunday's game-winning touchdown is any indication, he's even being targeted in critical situations. Given the pass-heavy nature of the Chargers offense, Williams is almost guaranteed to far exceed his ADP so long as he stays healthy.
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4, 2021: Model that beat experts says start Mike Williams, sit Kyler Murray

Knowing advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Washington Football Team high in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. That's because Washington takes on the Atlanta Falcons, a team that is giving up 31.3 points per game this season. That means players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas could be among the top Week 4 Fantasy football picks. Can you trust a player like Washington running back Antonio Gibson, who rushed for just 31 yards last week against the Bills?
Homecoming: Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returns to his hometown of Eugene, Oregon to revisit Autzen Stadium and reminisce about his time with the Oregon Ducks. Join Justin and host Hayley Elwood as they tour the campus of his alma mater, the University of Oregon, to talk about walking to games as a kid and his first visit as a recruit. Presented by American Airlines.
Three Takeaways: Challenge of 'Complete Football Team' in Raiders Awaits Bolts

Below are three takeaways from Thursday's pressers with head coach Brandon Staley, Asante Samuel Jr., and Corey Linsley. A key matchup in Monday night's game will be the quarterback battle between Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. The Raiders have thrown for an NFL best 379.7 net passing yards per game with Bolts throwing for 307.3 net passing yards/game (fourth in the NFL). The two QBs haven't just been lights out on first down, they hold the highest passing grade on third and fourth downs according to Pro Football Focus as well, both rated at a 90.3.
10 Insights: Keenan Allen Well-Versed in Chargers-Raiders Rivalry

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 4 matchup on "Monday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders:. 1) This Monday night at SoFi Stadium will mark the first Raiders-Chargers matchup since Dec. 8, 2002 where both teams enter the game above .500. The Chargers are seeking their first 2-0 start in the division since the 2012 season.
What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers. "They've had it going on offense for a while since [Justin] Herbert showed up, you know Philip Rivers had a great run there. They've been a good offensive team seems like every year. They've got some weapons outside that can do damage; they have a great creative runner, [Austin] Ekeler. Quarterback's a great player, he's really something else to watch. He can throw, he can run, he's smart, he makes good decisions, and they have a creative scheme so it will be a big challenge for us. A big-time challenge."
Three Takeaways: All Eyes Set on Monday Night

Below are three takeaways from Friday's pressers with Keenan Allen, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill. The last time the Charges faced the Raiders, the Bolts were able to pull off a 30-27 overtime win late in the 2020 season. This time around, the Chargers host the Raiders for a Monday Night Football primetime game with both teams coming off big wins in Week 3.
Chargers' Mike Williams: Just one catch

Williams caught just one of four targets for 11 yards in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Raiders. Williams caught at least seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in each of his first three games entering Monday, so his mere one grab certainly fell well short of expectations. In his defense, though, Williams was badly missed by quarterback Justin Herbert on a wide-open deep pass early on. With hardly anything to show for his Week 4 performance, Williams will strive to get back on track Sunday against the Browns.
Why Were Some Experts "Wrong" About Justin Herbert?

ESPN personality and host of NFL Live, Laura Rutledge, joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Rutledge admitted she and other experts were wrong about Justin Herbert heading into the draft. She also discussed the profile...
Chargers Beat Raiders, 28-14

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14, in Week 4 of 2021 season. Kickoff was postponed due to lightning in the area so the initial 5:15 PM start time was pushed back to 5:55 P.M. Las Vegas won the coin toss and elected to defer, so the Chargers started the game with the ball.
Top Reactions to Chargers Win Over Raiders

Take a look at the reactions from across the internet from Monday's Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders!. Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.
Three Takeaways: How Has Trust Taken the Bolts to 3-1?

Below are three takeaways from the postgame press conferences from the Week 4 victory with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Jared Cook, and Joey Bosa. A big headline from last week's win against Kansas City was the call to go for it on 4th-and-9 from head coach Brandon Staley. In Monday night's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers proved that they will continue to go for it on fourth down during critical moments in games.
Chargers-Raiders Monday Night Football Preview

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – UPDATE: Game is currently in lightning delay. Scheduled kickoff moved to 5:50 p.m. Football fans across the country are excited for Monday’s highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0). However, this Monday Night Football showdown means even more to fans in Southern California. The Raiders, who played in Los Angeles from 1982-1994, still have arguably the largest fan base in the city. Meanwhile, the Chargers, who moved up the coast from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017, look to seize an opportunity to increase their support in the city. The...
What Is Tom Brady's Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
