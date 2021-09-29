What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Williams caught seven of his nine targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Chiefs. We might be in the midst of an all-time "contract year" season. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has one season with 10-plus touchdowns (2018) and one year with 1,000-plus receiving yards (2019), but it's fair to say the big-bodied target hasn't put it all together, never catching more than 50 passes in a given campaign. At this point, any reservations regarding Williams' talent have dissipated, as he clearly has emerged as a key threat in the red zone for quarterback Justin Herbert. Through three games this season, Williams has four touchdowns, all of which have occurred within the aforementioned area of the field. If Sunday's game-winning touchdown is any indication, he's even being targeted in critical situations. Given the pass-heavy nature of the Chargers offense, Williams is almost guaranteed to far exceed his ADP so long as he stays healthy.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO