The debate between the major party candidates for governor this week is renewing a discussion about what books are taught to schoolchildren. Toni Morrison's book "Beloved" may have won the Pulitzer Prize. But some parents don't want it taught in public schools, prompting a bill back in 2016 that would have allowed parents to block their children from reading sexually explicit books. Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed that bill, and this week that veto became a flashpoint in the debate between the former Democratic governor and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

