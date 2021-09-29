Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: No practice reps Wednesday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith-Marsette (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. Since getting four offensive snaps in the season opener, Smith-Marsette has been contained to exclusively special teams, with his 20.8 yards per kickoff return ranking 16th in the NFL. Otherwise, he's waiting for his first NFL target, which may be in the distant future due to his bout with a toe injury.

Related
The Vikings on Friday listed three starters as questionable for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. There is optimism surrounding at least two. Listed as questionable were running back Dalvin Cook (ankle), nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) as well as reserve cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring). Minnesota also listed as out rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe).
