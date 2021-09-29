Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Activated for MLB debut

The Pirates recalled Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs. Pittsburgh moved third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) to the 10-day injured list to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Contreras, who will be making his MLB debut at PNC Park. Acquired in January in the deal that sent Jameson Taillon to the Yankees, Contreras dazzled between stops at Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona this season, submitting a 2.64 ERA while striking out 35 percent of the batters he faced. Since Contreras hasn't covered more than five innings in any minor-league outing since June 22, the Pirates may not allow him to work deep enough into Wednesday's start to qualify for the win, regardless of how well he performs.