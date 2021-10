DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials on Wednesday posted another 91 deaths from the coronavirus, increasing the state total to more than 6,600. Of those deaths, two occurred earlier in the year and the remaining 89 were people who have died since early August. Iowa now has recorded 6,654 deaths, and its death rate since the beginning of the pandemic last year ranks 25th in the nation.

