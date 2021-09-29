CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

By Mitchell Willetts
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Victim identified after police find body parts during drug bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the woman whose remains were found during a drug bust Wednesday morning. While executing a warrant on the 1800 block of Bashan Dr., authorities say they found the remains of 32-year old Allyson Lorenz. Police did not give any circumstances surrounding Lorenz’s death but did classify the discovery […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KRMG

2 narcotics officers arrested in Ohio, accused of drug distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested two Columbus police officers Tuesday on allegations that they distributed several kilograms of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. The officers, who are members of the Columbus Division of Police’s drug cartel unit, were identified Wednesday as Marco Merino, 44, of...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WLWT 5

Police: Law student, mother of two was shot and killed in self defense

CINCINNATI — Officials now say that 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot and killed early Saturday morning in self defense. Authorities with the Cincinnati Police Department have provided few specifics, but said Monday that the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has released preliminary data, showing the mother of two was shot in self-defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
nbc25news.com

Body of Brynn Bills found during search of Alpena County home

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Remains believed to be 18-year-old Brynn Bills were found during the search of an Alpena home. The remains were identified as Brynn through tattoos. Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Michigan State Police held a press conference Wednesday...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug House#Human Body#Murder#Police#Raid#Fcso#Cpd#Sgt#Wbns#Wcmh
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Tacoma News Tribune

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

A Georgia man is headed to prison after attempting to shoot his wife in the head last year, prosecutors said. Ronald Charles Lynch, 51, was sentenced Aug. 11 after pleading guilty earlier this summer to charges stemming from an assault on his wife at their home in Canton, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. Authorities said Lynch pressed a gun to his wife’s forehead and squeezed the trigger — but it didn’t fire.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Man responsible for three dismembered bodies in dumpster says they were a sacrifice

Authorities in Texas are reporting that the suspect responsible for the deaths of several people says that he killed them because he felt “compelled to sacrifice them.”. 41-year-old Jason Thornburg was taken into custody on Monday after investigators discovered that he was behind the dismembered bodies that were found burning inside of a dumpster in Fort Worth on Sept. 22nd.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found on separate days at same location

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Two bodies were recovered Wednesday when the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) executed a search warrant. The bodies were found inside a building in the 1600 block of Livingston Avenue, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. NBC4 has confirmed they were inside the same building where another body was discovered, Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police identify human remains found in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police now know the identity of the woman whose body parts were found in southwest side Columbus home Wednesday. Investigators identified her as 32-year-old Allyson Lorenz. They said she was only one victim. After more than 24 hours the home on Bashan Drive is now being...
COLUMBUS, OH
Republic

Death investigation leads to arrest

Indiana State Police detectives have arrested a local man on drug-related charges after a nearly 13-month investigation into the drug overdose death of another local resident. Stephen A. Moore, 29, of 6116 E. Prairie Stream Way, was arrested Saturday by Indiana State Police on multiple drug-related charges, troopers said. In...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy