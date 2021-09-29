What’s Better Than Seeing Minnesota’s Fall Colors? Enjoying Them From A Boat
I wish I had a glass of beer - Gordon Lightfoot on Borderstone. Fall has arrived in Minnesota, and with its return, we've got the leaves on the trees changing colors, with warm sunshine casting long shadows during the day, and then longer, cooler, nights that are often staccato'd with the sounds of cheers and whistles of the officials. It's a pretty great time to be in a state that reflects all 4 seasons. So why not enjoy some of what mother nature has to offer, but do it from a completely different point of view. From the water, on a gondola, in one of Minnesota's first towns, Stillwater.quickcountry.com
Comments / 0