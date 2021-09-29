Homestead 2_color.jpg

Like many growing cities of its size, there are a variety of housing options in Derby.A city website lists 14 new housing developments in town, along with five apartment complexes, six assisted living and retirement living centers, and several property management firms.And, of course, there are existing homes for sale or rent, too. Like any market, if money is no object, what a buyer wants can usually be easily obtained. Several of the developments on the housing website indicate prices of $300,000, or $400,000 and up.For others, the need is high, but the price point lower, especially for rentals, entry-level housing and affordable senior-oriented units.Joe Schulze knows that situation firsthand.Schulze, manager of the Homestead Senior Residences at 2101 Tall Tree Rd., has a waiting list of two to three years of people who want to move into one of his 76 units.That translates into 50 to 100 people waiting for Derby housing.The complex, which uses tax credits to supplement its rents, opened about three years ago and quickly filled up. Once there, residents stay for a long time, too.“They don’t want to go anywhere else,” Schulze said.Depending on income, rents can range from $275 a month, which is the lowest subsidized rate, to $1,090, which is considered the market price. Schulze doesn’t know if those rates will rise.“We’ll see what the new year brings,” he said.However, he doesn’t see any slacking of demand at all.Derby is not alone in its housing needs.