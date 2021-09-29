NAUW - Crowley Branch makes donation
The National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch recently gave a donation to the Crowley Boxing Club to assist with its upcoming Second Annual Rice City Invitational Amateur Boxing Show. On hand for the donation presentation were, front row from left, B.J. Conley, NAUW -Crowley Branch President Myrtle Cain, Crowley Boxing Club Coach Arthur Scott, NAUW - Crowley Branch member Dr. Ezora J. Proctor; back row, Brandon Conley, Marron Lollis, Jessica Sibley and Eric Drake.
