St. Francis/Holy Ghost School In Jerseyville Proud Of New Playground Paid By Donations
JERSEYVILLE - This was a big week for St. Francis/Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville with a ceremony and blessing of a new playground. St. Francis/Holy Ghost School Principal Dennis Cramsey said the completion of the new playground is the result of the generosity of the parishioners, families and friends, and local business owners. “Through the donations of over a hundred individuals, families and businesses, we were able to raise the funds to install a kid-friendly and safe playground,” Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
