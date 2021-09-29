St. Francis/Holy Ghost School In Jerseyville Proud Of New Playground Paid By Donations

ALTON — Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 19, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to their local United Way chapter at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3, or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to United Way as part of the Donate Your Rewards program. One hundre Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO