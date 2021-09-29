CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Cole Reacts to Kevin Owens' Recent Mount Rushmore Reunion Tease

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's Kevin Owens caused a frenzy on social media earlier this month when, out of the blue, he tweeted then quickly deleted the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. That, combined with reports that his contract is set to expire in January of next year, had fans suddenly wondering if he intended on leaving WWE and joining All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks and Adam Cole as the four were previously in a faction known as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling faction in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Owens hasn't spoken on the matter since then, but Cole was asked about it while talking to Sports Illustrated this week.

