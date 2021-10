The New York Yankees are preparing to start their most important six days of the season as they prepare to take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays consecutively. After sweeping the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, the Yankees find themselves in first place in the Wild Card, but they aren’t out of the woods yet. Boston remains just one game behind New York, and Toronto is one game from the second playoff spot in the WC. If the Yankees don’t continue winning, there’s a very real chance they miss the postseason and are watching from their couch by the beginning of October.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO