Religion

Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

By Mary Louise Kelly
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I grew into love of my music and of my ministry because it was actually a way out," says Pastor T.L. Barrett, Jr. in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Barrett, now 77 years old, recalls his difficult youth; as a teenager, he turned to songwriting to express himself. And 50 years ago, in the years following the Civil Rights movement, he released his classic album, Like a Ship (Without a Sail). The title track described how he was feeling at the time.

www.ctpublic.org

Kanye West
Mary Louise Kelly
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

