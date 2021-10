Ja'Marr Chase might not be favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's off to about as good of a start as anyone could've imagined. The 21-year-old has seven receptions on 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He's averaging over 22-yards per catch and set the Bengals record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO