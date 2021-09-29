CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

By Vincent Acovino
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

The Hammond organ makes a singular jazz sound. (SOUNDBITE OF LOU DONALDSON'S "ALLIGATOR BOGALOO") And nobody rocked it harder than musician Lonnie Smith. He died this week at the age of 79 after a music career that spanned decades and inspired a new generation of musicians in a different genre.

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

